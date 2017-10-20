JOBS
Hamad trial jurors view murder scene


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 12:07 p.m.

HOWLAND — The jurors in the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial are viewing the inside and outside of Hamad’s home in what is called a jury view this morning.

The bailiff for Judge Ronald Rice also took them to the Dunkin’ Donuts just up the street and across the road from Hamad’s house, then to the front parking lot of the Sleepy Hollow Sleep Shop next-door to Dunkin’ Donuts and other commercial parking lots just across the street from Hamad’s house.

All are believed to be locations where witnesses viewed the shootings.

Police blocked the state Route 46 location momentarily to allow the jurors to cross Route 46.

The jurors also got to see the minivan in a parking lot at the Sheriffs Office prior to coming out to the scene in Howland.

Testimony in Hamad’s trial begins Monday morning.

