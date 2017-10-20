Cops: Newborn’s Pennsylvania dad sold heroin in hospital maternity ward

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were coming to visit his newborn infant.

The Tribune-Review reports 25-year-old Cody Hulse declined comment after his arraignment today on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children.

Greensburg police say they stopped a vehicle Thursday evening and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital.

Police say they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse who acknowledged selling the drugs, and who had other heroin still in his pocket.

Police say Hulse’s girlfriend, the baby’s mother, told them she didn’t know about the drug deals.