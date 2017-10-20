JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Bond set at $1M for pair charged in Wednesday's shooting


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 1:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set today at $1 million each for the two suspects in the Wednesday shooting death of Evan Amos, 22, at a home on South Laleview Avenue.

James Perry of East Lucius Avenue and Jesse Stewart of East Philadelphia Avenue were arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

The two were arrested shortly after Amos was shot while answering a knock on his side door.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes