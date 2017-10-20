Bond set at $1M for pair charged in Wednesday's shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set today at $1 million each for the two suspects in the Wednesday shooting death of Evan Amos, 22, at a home on South Laleview Avenue.

James Perry of East Lucius Avenue and Jesse Stewart of East Philadelphia Avenue were arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

The two were arrested shortly after Amos was shot while answering a knock on his side door.