Boardman High's Yes Fest focuses on consequences of choices

BOARDMAN

Sitting on stage in his wheelchair at Boardman High School, Nick Scott told students about the car accident that, at age 16, left him paralyzed from the waist down.

He told them about waking up in a hospital and a doctor bluntly telling him he’d never walk or play football again.

He told them, too, how his friends and family members abandoned him when he needed them most, and how he struggled with depression and thoughts of suicide.

He told them all of this – and then he stood up. And as students broke into thunderous applause, Scott took a few steps.

“Just because somebody says you can’t do something – that’s their mindset. That’s small thinking. Think big,” said Scott, a professional wheelchair bodybuilder and dance champion. “If you want to be something great, you have to choose.”

Choices were a theme at the high school Friday, where the school’s fifth annual Yes Fest took place.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.