Beloit man arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Boardman


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 6:22 p.m.

BOARDMAN- A man faces charges of disorderly conduct and theft after police responded to a call of an intoxicated man at Yankee Kitchen on Market Street Thursday, according to a police report.

Police arrested Derek Chittock, 31, of Beloit on a warrant for grand theft auto, the report said.

Police said they were called to the restaurant because Chittock was visibly drunk, slurring his words and staggering, the report said.

Chittock told police he was not drunk but had been drinking malt liquors. He was given a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct, the report said.

Chittock was taken into custody by the Sebring Police Department after being booked at the Boardman Police Department.

