Youngstown schools creates hotline for families, community


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 12:15 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District is offering a new way for parents and community members to voice their concerns.

Callers can dial 330-744-8868 to report issues or complaints. A district representative will answer and input the information into a customer-service tool that enables CEO Krish Mohip to ensure parents’ questions and concerns are being addressed.

District personnel are to respond within three business days. The system will have a tracking system to ensure questions are answered and concerns addressed. People with questions or problems can also use the “Let’s Talk” feature through the district website, www.yscd.org.

