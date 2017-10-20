JOBS
Prosecutor: Home searched was, is owned by Infante


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN

The special prosecutor in the Ralph Infante public-corruption case says Infante’s home on North Rhodes Avenue in Niles belonged to him when investigators raided it Feb. 1, 2016, and he still lives there.

Agents seized numerous documents in the raid, such as betting information and documents related to the bar Ralph and his wife, Judy, operate, ITAM No. 39 on State Street in McKinley Heights.

Atty. Dan Kasaris of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said in a recent filing that property records negate an argument Infante and his attorney made last month – that evidence obtained the day of the search should not be admissible at Infante’s Dec. 11 trial because the home was not Infante’s at the time.

The filing states that the home “was and is the residence of the defendant Ralph Infante.”

He also says Infante’s contention that the property was owned by someone else Feb. 1, 2016, is false.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

