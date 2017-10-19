Niles schools treasurer to retire at year's end

NILES

Linda Molinaro, treasurer of Niles City Schools for more than 17 years, announced Thursday at the board of education meeting she will retire at the end of this year. “I just turned 65 Wednesday,” she said when asked what led to her decision.

Her announcement comes as the school district pushes for voter approval of a 9.25-mill levy on the Nov. 7 ballot. Molinaro said passage of the levy, which would generate $2 million annually, is critical to the district’s financial future. Niles Schools face a projected deficit of $514,000 by next June.

As treasurer, Molinaro worked with state auditors to help the district emerge from fiscal watch last year. Niles schools had been in fiscal watch for 13 years.