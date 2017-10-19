Mercer County DA faces 17 misdemeanor charges

MERCER, Pa.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson is charged with 17 misdemeanors, including obstruction of government functions, officially oppressing an arrest or search warrant, and hindering prosecution, according to a complaint filed on Thursday in Mercer County Magisterial Court.

Karson, 72, is accused of committing the offenses in April 2016.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, earlier this year there was an ongoing investigation into Karson by the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania State Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro’s office. It is unknown if the charges filed Thursday are related to that investigation.

Karson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charges in December.