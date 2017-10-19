MCCTC third annual clambake is Friday

CANFIELD — Students enrolled in the culinary program at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will have their annual clambake Friday at the school’s student-run restaurant, The Bistro.

There will be two seatings – 5 and 7 p.m. – and the cost is $40 per person. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, call 330-729-4000, ext. 1506.

All event proceeds are placed in the student activity account and used to promote education in culinary arts.