Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Louis Littlejohn, 61, on charges of aggravated murder and murder with a firearm specification for the Sept. 18 shooting death of Charles Pargo, 27, inside a home on Belden Avenue.

Police were called to the home for a custody dispute and found Littlejohn and his wife at the home with Pargo and the infant. The infant’s mother was in an argument with Pargo earlier in the evening and had left by the time police arrived.

Police were about to clear the call because it appeared the dispute was settled when they say Littlejohn ran into the home, and they heard several shots, then Littlejohn ran outside, threw a revolver on the ground and surrendered.

Police went inside and found Pargo dead on a flight of stairs, still holding his baby.

The baby was not injured. Reports said Pargo was shot in the back six times.

Littlejohn has been in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond since his arraignment.

The grand jury also indicted Aaron Moore, 22, East Judson Avenue and Darren Moore, 23, East Judson Avenue, on aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

On Sept. 13, reports say officers were called about 10:40 p.m. to a 3309 South Ave. parking lot for an assault report. When they got there, they found a man unconscious missing his pants.

A witness told police they saw a man in dreadlocks walking away and police searched the area and found Darren Moore, 23, and his brother, Aaron Moore, 22, walking at Gibson and Palmer avenues and one of them was carrying a pair of pants.

Police questioned the brothers and inside the pants they found the victim's identification and cellphone along with $3 and a set of keys. Darren Moore also had blood on his knuckles, reports said.

The grand jury also indicted Delvin Ray Williams, 36, West Evergreen Avenue, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Others indicted include:

Albert Byrd IV, 23, Wilshire Drive, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kimberly N. Harris, 48, East Warren Avenue, illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits.

Harley A. Champlin Jr., 39, Northwest Boulevard NW, Warren, OVI and endangering children.

Jamal Z. Williams, 40, West Mifflin, Pa., passing bad checks.

Roscoe Burkes, 48 and Victor Green, 45, Glenmont Street, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Ada Çruz, 57, South Pearl Street, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs, possession of a dangerous drug, OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacey Gray, 25, Jefferson Street, aggravated possession of drugs.

Edward Dubose, 57, Seneca Avenue, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a repeat violent offender specification and firearm specification.

Daniel Riggs, 38, South Bailey Road, North Jackson, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Smith, 35, Grimm Heights, Struthers, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson Taylor, 36, Irma Avenue, assault, possession of cocaine obstructing official business.

Matthew Zackasee, 25,New Castle Road, Lowellville, posession of cocaine.

The following people were indicted by direct presentment:

Daniel Russell, 48, Saranac Avenue, possession of heroin.

Markeace Perkins, 21. East Sharp Street, New Castle, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs.

Antuan Parker, 39, Southwest Boulevard, Warren, four counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

James J. Savage, 44, Vine Street and Preston Dorris, 22, Hamilton, grand theft, theft and two counts of forgery,

Aaron Paul Jeffrey, 36, Hillcrest Drive, Lake Milton and Diane M. Smolak, 36, Milton Boulevard, Newton Falls, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.