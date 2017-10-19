JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County commissioners ends pact with company to replace pump station


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to terminate a contract with X-Press Underground to replace a pump station in New Middletown.

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by May 4 and the county granted two 30-day extensions through July 3, but the work has not yet been completed.

X-Press received about 80 percent of its $418,705 contract.

With the contract terminated, the county will approach its bonding company about completing the work.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes