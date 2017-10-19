Mahoning County commissioners ends pact with company to replace pump station

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to terminate a contract with X-Press Underground to replace a pump station in New Middletown.
The work was originally scheduled to be completed by May 4 and the county granted two 30-day extensions through July 3, but the work has not yet been completed.
X-Press received about 80 percent of its $418,705 contract.
With the contract terminated, the county will approach its bonding company about completing the work.
