Mahoning County commissioners ends pact with company to replace pump station

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to terminate a contract with X-Press Underground to replace a pump station in New Middletown.

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by May 4 and the county granted two 30-day extensions through July 3, but the work has not yet been completed.

X-Press received about 80 percent of its $418,705 contract.

With the contract terminated, the county will approach its bonding company about completing the work.

