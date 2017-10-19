Jurors in Hamad trial will visit scene of shootings in Howland on Friday

WARREN

The 12 jurors and four alternates in the Nasser Hamad aggravated-murder trial will return Friday for a bus trip to the scene of the shootings.

Opening statements and witness testimony will begin Monday morning.

Six men and six women were seated on the jury, and four women were selected as alternates.

Hamad is accused of shootings Feb. 25 in a confrontation in front of Hamad’s home on state Route 46 in Howland.

The shootings occurred after a monthslong feud involving Hamad and members of Tracy Hendrickson’s family. Tracy Hendrickson was at Hamad’s house at the time of the shootings.

Those killed were Joshua Haber, 19, and Josh Williams, 20. Those injured were Bryce Hendrickson, John Shively, 17, and April Trent-Vokes, 42, who police say drove the four males to Hamad’s home.