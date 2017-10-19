Hunter case against Youngstown schools ends

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, Youngstown Board of Education member, announced what he called a win Thursday when it came to a case against the city school district and its CEO.

In early August Hunter filed a complaint against the district in the Supreme Court of Ohio. The case was dismissed as a result of mediation and the district is to pay Hunter’s legal fees of about $150.

Hunter filed the complaint with the intent of compelling the district to comply with public records requests he had made. He requested copies of emails, texts and any other written correspondence between CEO Krish Mohip and any employees or representatives of Atlantic Research Partners. The district has since complied.

“It’s a win for community as a whole and what this illustrates is [the administration] can’t ignore our requests,” Hunter said.

District spokeswoman Denise Dick said the administration’s intent was never to withhold the records, it merely wasn’t able to get them to Hunter in a timeline he deemed suitable.