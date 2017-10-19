GOP US Rep. Tiberi of Ohio to resign by January, lead business group

COLUMBUS (AP) — A senior Republican congressman from Ohio said today he will resign from his seat to take the helm of a business policy group back home.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who has held the seat since 2001, said he plans to leave sometime before Jan. 31. His two-year term was set to end in January 2019.

"Leaving Congress is not a decision I take lightly, but after a lot of consideration, it is the best one for me, my wife, Denice, and our four wonderful daughters," he said.

Tiberi, 54, sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and is interested in seeing work completed on high-profile tax overhaul legislation before he leaves Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump and GOP leaders are aiming to pass the legislation by the end of this year, though it could slip into next year or fall apart entirely.

Tiberi has been tapped to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable, whose longtime president is retiring at the end of the year. The organization conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.

He said the position "will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family." His mother recently died, and his father is in ill health.

Tiberi becomes just the latest establishment-aligned Republican to announce his departure from Congress under the Trump administration, though others are staying through the ends of their term.