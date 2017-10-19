GOP senator criticizes Trump's response on health proposal

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP frustration burst into the open today over President Donald Trump's erratic response to a bipartisan health deal, even as the agreement's authors announced a list of co-sponsors in an attempt to win over the president and Senate GOP leaders.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington appeared together on the Senate floor to announce 24 co-sponsors, divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats, for their deal aimed at stabilizing insurance markets and lowering premiums over the next two years.

The agreement is an effort to step into the breach after Trump announced an end to federal payments under the Affordable Care Act that go to insurers so they can reimburse out-of-pocket costs for low-income consumers. Absent congressional action, premiums for some buyers in the individual market are likely to skyrocket.

"Unless they are replaced with something else temporarily, there will be chaos in this country and millions of Americans will be hurt," Alexander said. "The president says there should be no bailout of insurance companies – no bailout of insurance companies. I agree 100 percent."

Alexander described speaking with the president over the phone, and how the president encouraged him to move forward with a bipartisan solution. When it was released earlier this week, the president initially reacted favorably, but then he changed his tune and began condemning the deal as a bailout. The president's varying responses frustrated lawmakers of both parties, and his ultimate apparent opposition appears to have stalled the deal, perhaps permanently.