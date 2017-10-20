JOBS
Campbell students learning distracted, impaired driving hazards with new device


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CAMPBELL

The student driver, peering through blurred vision, threw her hands up in resignation as her car plowed into the back of a parked city bus.

Luckily for the driver, the crash was a part of a virtual driving simulator recently purchased by the Campbell School District and the city of Campbell.

The simulator – located in the library of Campbell Memorial High School – is meant to help educate students on the hazards of impaired and distracted driving and also provide a safe environment for students to practice aspects of driving.

Students using the simulator sit in a mock driver’s seat, complete with a steering wheel, gas and brake pedals and a wide-screen monitor that mimics the view from behind a windshield.

Campbell police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said he became aware of the simulator after meeting Dom Tiberi, a media personality from Columbus whose daughter died in a distracted driving accident in 2013 and who now advocates for better driving education for young people.

Read more about the device in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

