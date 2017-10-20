Campbell students learning distracted, impaired driving hazards with new device

CAMPBELL

The student driver, peering through blurred vision, threw her hands up in resignation as her car plowed into the back of a parked city bus.

Luckily for the driver, the crash was a part of a virtual driving simulator recently purchased by the Campbell School District and the city of Campbell.

The simulator – located in the library of Campbell Memorial High School – is meant to help educate students on the hazards of impaired and distracted driving and also provide a safe environment for students to practice aspects of driving.

Students using the simulator sit in a mock driver’s seat, complete with a steering wheel, gas and brake pedals and a wide-screen monitor that mimics the view from behind a windshield.

Campbell police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said he became aware of the simulator after meeting Dom Tiberi, a media personality from Columbus whose daughter died in a distracted driving accident in 2013 and who now advocates for better driving education for young people.

Read more about the device in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.