Braking Point no longer accepting Medicaid patients

YOUNGSTOWN

Braking Point Recovery Center, a drug-treatment center that is under investigation by numerous federal and state authorities, will no longer serve Ohio Medicaid beneficiaries. Letters from the Ohio Department of Medicaid were sent to beneficiaries.

Patients are being directed to different service providers in the area.

For those enrolled in a Medicaid managed care plan, the Ohio Department of Medicaid advises they contact their case manager. The phone numbers for managed care plans are:

Buckeye – 1-866-246-4358

Caresource – 1-800-488-0134

Molina – 1-800-642-4168

Paramount – 1-800-462-3589

United – 1-800-895-2017

To search for alternative service providers, go to this link: https://portal.ohmits.com/Public/Public%20Information/search%20provider%20directory/tabId/61/Default.aspx

Local officials are urging Medicaid beneficiaries who might be affected to remain calm.

“The most important thing is, we don’t want people to panic,” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board. “We’ve reached out to our network of agencies and told them to expect a possible influx of patients.”

Some patients at Braking Point already have been moved to other facilities.

Piccirilli said people should call their providers or the mental health and recovery board, at 330-746-2959.