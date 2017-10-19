Boardman man charged following two overdoses

BOARDMAN

A township man faces drug and inducing panic charges after overdosing twice in one week, according to police reports.

Frankie Russo, 25, of Youngstown, was arrested Wednesday on warrants. He was found unconscious at the 6000 block of Ron Joy Place April 14 and in a parking lot on Boardman Canfield Road April 21, police said.

Russo was given two doses of Narcan after the first overdose and refused to go to the hospital, the report said.

Police said the man was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital when he overdosed the second time, because he hit his head on concrete when he passed out.

Russo told police after each incident that he had been using heroin, the report said.

Police said they recovered a used syringe from Russo's pocket after the second overdose.

He will appear in court at 5:30 p.m. today, the report said.