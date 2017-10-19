JOBS
3 in 4 Ohio high-school seniors on track to graduate based on testing


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 11:15 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Education officials say roughly three-fourths of Ohio’s high-school seniors have met or are considered highly likely to meet higher test score requirements for graduation this school year.

Educators had warned last year a third or more of that class could be at risk of not meeting the test score requirements to graduate on time. The state subsequently added flexibility in how students can earn a diploma this year, through career training or other specified alternatives.

The Ohio Department of Education says nearly 77 percent of seniors are “on track” to earn a diploma in the spring by meeting test score requirements. That’s not a projected graduation rate, and it doesn’t factor in the alternative pathways to a diploma for the class of 2018.

