2-story ’Star Wars’ Halloween vehicle replica draws hundreds to Parma yard


Published: Thu, October 19, 2017 @ 3:25 p.m.

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A two-story, “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in this Cleveland suburb is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Thirty-nine-year-old elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and more than $1,000 building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that’s nearly as tall as his home. Meyer says he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.

He installed a ‘Storm trooper’ mannequin in front and outfitted the replica’s cockpit with red LED lights.

Meyer says he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.

