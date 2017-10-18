Youngstown OKs $79,000 to buy the closed St. Vincent DePaul Society dining hall

YOUNGSTOWN

City council approved legislation tonight to have the board of control spend $79,000 to buy the closed St. Vincent DePaul Society dining hall for a development project.

The location at 208 W. Front St. is near the downtown amphitheater project site.

The city has two potential buyers, said city Finance Director David Bozanich, who declined to disclose the names because negotiations are ongoing.

