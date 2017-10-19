Wick Ave. to reopen next week

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Closed for more than a year, Wick Avenue from Wood Street to McGuffey Road will reopen Oct. 27.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $4.5 million project will be at 9 a.m. that day.

The project included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, installing new lighting, replacing a sewer line, replacing two waterlines with one, reducing the three-lane road to one in each direction with the middle being a turning lane, and installing new signs.

Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape, which helped organize the project, said, “This project has transformed Wick Avenue, and set a new standard for infrastructure and aesthetic upgrades to our downtown.

