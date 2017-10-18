UPDATE | Manhunt underway for gunman in Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — A gunman shot five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park today, killing three of them and setting off a manhunt along the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor, authorities said.

The gunman was linked to a later shooting at a used-car dealership in Delaware about 55 miles away. At least one victim was targeted, authorities said, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Authorities said it wasn't clear why the man they identified as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince arrived at work as scheduled and opened fire with a handgun on five of his colleagues.

Harford County, Md., Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince shot his victims about 9 a.m. and fled the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, eluding deputies who arrived in four minutes.

Kevin Doyle of Thornhill Properties said he was getting tools from his truck when he heard screaming and saw three men running from the office park. The men told him someone was shooting and he asked if they had called 911. They said no, even though, Doyle said, they had phones in their hands.