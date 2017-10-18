JOBS
« News Home

Stambaugh Charter Academy hosts 'Donuts and Dads' on Thursday


Published: Wed, October 18, 2017 @ 3:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Students at Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will welcome dads and other father figures to the annual "Donuts with Dads" from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Dads will enjoy a sweet treat with the students before visiting their classroom for glimpse into their school life.

Stambaugh Charter Academy, operated by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school on the West Side serving students in grades kindergarten through eighth.

