Pa. man accused of carjacking, dragging veteran gets prison term

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of carjacking a military veteran and dragging the 67-year-old about 30 feet down a roadway has been sentenced to prison.

Eddie Quick, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to a total term of 26 to 52 years in state prison.

WFMZ-TV reports Quick was accused of stealing a car in 2015 in Mount Pocono and threatening to stab the victim when he resisted. Police say Quick then led officers on an 11-mile chase, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police say Quick ran off after crashing into a tractor-trailer and a light pole, but was quickly taken into custody.