Mahoning mails out courtesy balance-due bills to county property owners

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Treasurer’s office has mailed courtesy balance-due bills which county property owners should receive in the coming days.

The billings alert taxpayers of outstanding balances.

Taxes must be paid in full by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to avoid being published in the delinquent tax listings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

Property owners with past-due balances can contact the taxpayer services department with questions at 330-740-2460, ext. 7774.