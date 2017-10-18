Mahoning mails out courtesy balance-due bills to county property owners

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Treasurer’s office has mailed courtesy balance-due bills which county property owners should receive in the coming days.
The billings alert taxpayers of outstanding balances.
Taxes must be paid in full by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to avoid being published in the delinquent tax listings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Property owners with past-due balances can contact the taxpayer services department with questions at 330-740-2460, ext. 7774.
