JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning mails out courtesy balance-due bills to county property owners


Published: Wed, October 18, 2017 @ 3:20 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Treasurer’s office has mailed courtesy balance-due bills which county property owners should receive in the coming days.

The billings alert taxpayers of outstanding balances.

Taxes must be paid in full by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to avoid being published in the delinquent tax listings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

Property owners with past-due balances can contact the taxpayer services department with questions at 330-740-2460, ext. 7774.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes