Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BENSON, BRIAN RANDALL 08/12/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

BROWN, MARKESE E 02/01/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

FIGUEROA, JUAN RAMON ALGEA 01/19/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

LIGHTNER, SHERRY 09/22/1975 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE

STOWE, DEANNA LEIGH 10/01/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

TATE, STERLING JOVAN 02/06/1994 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BOLASH, AARON EUGENE 09/27/1982 04/21/2017 TIME SERVED

BRADSHAW, MARCUS J SR 08/27/1985 09/07/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DIXSON, SEAN MARQUISE 09/14/1977 07/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GILMORE, KADEEM L 04/02/1989 09/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOWLEY, FRANK RICHARD JR 09/06/1980 09/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LIPSCOMB, IVAN 12/02/1992 09/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCARSELLA, KENYA 07/21/1981 10/15/2017