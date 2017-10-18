Lake Milton man gets prison term for Poland Burger King robbery

YOUNGSTOWN — A Lake Milton man will go to prison for his role in the robbery of the Poland Burger King earlier this year.

Despite an agreed upon recommendation of two years, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Dominic DePaul, 19, to four years in prison with three years’ parole. DePaul will also pay the cost of prosecution.

DePaul was one of three males who came through the drive-thru window of the Burger King on U.S. Route 224 in Poland shortly after midnight brandishing what appeared to be guns. DePaul and two others ordered the employees to the ground and tied up two of them in a cooler.

Judge Krichbaum said the seriousness of the crime required a sentence longer than that agreed upon by attorneys for both DePaul and the prosecution.

“I’m genuinely offended by what this man did,” Judge Krichbaum said.

He added that despite the use of fake guns, the victims of DePaul’s crimes experienced real fear.

Two other suspects, Jonathon Daviduk, 20, and Angelle Schneider, 20, both of Youngstown, have pleaded guilty and have sentencings scheduled for Oct. 30.

A fourth suspect, Jeremy Britton, 17, faces charges in juvenile court for his role in the robbery as well as for escaping from the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in April.