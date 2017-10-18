JOBS
Judge Krichbaum sentences man to 6-year prison term for cocaine trafficking


Published: Wed, October 18, 2017 @ 11:22 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas court to three felony counts of trafficking in cocaine was sentenced today to six years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Louis Edwards, 50, and also ordered the forfeiture of two vehicles.

Edwards was charged after members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force made undercover buys from Edwards in August and September of 2016.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

