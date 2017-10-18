Hooray! Wick Avenue reopens next week

YOUNGSTOWN — Closed for more than a year, Wick Avenue from Wood Street to McGuffey Road will reopen Oct. 27.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $4.5 million project will be at 9 a.m. that day.

The project included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, installing new lighting, replacing a sewer line, replacing two waterlines with one, reducing the three-lane road to one in each direction with the middle being a turning lane, and installing new signs.

“I know the partners and stakeholders in this project have been waiting eagerly for this day,” said Mayor John A. McNally.” This work will be something that all Youngstown will be proud to show off to friends and visitors from out of town, and is something I’m proud to have accomplished during my time as mayor.”