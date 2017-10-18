JOBS
Fitch Class of 1977 donates to Hurricane Harvey victims


Published: Wed, October 18, 2017 @ 10:20 a.m.

Classmates of Austintown Fitch High School Class of 1977 had their 40th reunion recently at St. Joseph Church social hall. Deceased classmates were honored with a special lantern ceremony. The class also raised more than $1,000 from a 50-50 raffle which they donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Reunion committee members were Tom Baringer, Debbie (Clark) Stickle, Debbie (Krecken) Martin, Dave Mellott, Brad Richards, Debbie (Shuster) Shields and Annie Stefanoff.

