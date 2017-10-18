Body of man missing since Sunday found today at Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND — The body of the boater missing since Sunday morning on Mosquito lake was found at 10:50 a.m. today, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says.

The body of John Schuster, 51, of the Youngstown-Girard area will be taken to the Trumbull County morgue so an autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Another man in the plastic canoe was rescued when it capsized at 10:24 a.m., but Schuster could not be found.

The ODNR had used boats with cadaver canines and sonar since Sunday in an attempt to locate Schuster.