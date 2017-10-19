JOBS
Boardman intersection to close for rail improvements


Published: Wed, October 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Beginning Monday, a busy township intersection will close for five days for improvements to a railroad crossing.

Maple Avenue at Southern Boulevard will be closed Oct. 23-27.

Youngstown & Southeastern Railroad, with help from grant funding from the Ohio Rail Development Commission, will make improvements to the railroad crossing there. The project will include raising the rail line several inches, as well as smoothing and widening the crossing.

Also, the township road department will replace two culverts under Maple Avenue near Uhrain’s Greenhouse to improve drainage in that area.

Read more about the project in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

