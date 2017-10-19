Annexation, cemeteries, term limits topics tonight for Canfield council

Staff report

CANFIELD

Canfield City Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and possibly enter a memorandum of understanding to push forward the proposed annexation of township property.

The 18.83-acre parcel is near U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road.

Mayor Bernie Kosar Sr. said both parties agree to the annexation, but the final legislation will take 30 days to finalize.

In other business Wednesday, two ordinances pertaining to city-run cemeteries were tabled for another reading at the next meeting Nov. 1. The first measure would raise the purchase price of cemetery plots and grave openings.



The second ordinance involves regulation and rule changes for city cemeteries.



Councilman Joe LoCicero addressed term limits placed on council members, approved in a charter amendment last year, saying, “You can’t turn this group over every two years and expect productivity.” Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.