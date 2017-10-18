AG Sessions won't disclose Trump conversations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions told senators he won't discuss "confidential" conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

Sessions told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an opening statement of his oversight hearing today the president is entitled to have private conversations with Cabinet secretaries.

Members of the committee have told Sessions they intend to press him on his conversations with Trump, particularly about the firing in May of FBI Director James Comey.

At a separate hearing in June, Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee he would not disclose his communications with Trump.