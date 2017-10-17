Planning commission recommends West Side site for selling medical marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN — The planning commission recommended today city council permit a business wanting to sell medical marijuana to be allowed to open at 3321 Mahoning Ave., a former bank building in the Mahoning Plaza.

The recommendation came after a presentation from A.J. Caraballo, a pharmacist and co-owner of Holistic Health Partners LLC.

Holistic is one of three businesses interested in opening a medical marijuana dispensary in the city. It has an option to lease the plaza location should the state grant it a license.