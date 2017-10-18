Youngstown-Mahoning library board taps Phoenix woman for librarian

YOUNGSTOWN

Aimee Fifarek said leading a public library system has been a goal of hers, and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County provides the right opportunity.

“I think Ohio has a long tradition of really loving its libraries and a great history of library communication,” Fifarek said. “PLYMC has been doing great things in the community. It’s going in all the right directions.”

The library’s board unanimously voted Tuesday to offer the position to Fifarek, deputy director of information technology and digital initiatives for Phoenix Public Library.

Her proposed contract includes a $110,000 salary, a standard benefits package and a $7,500 relocation allowance. Fifarek currently earns $94,244.

Contingent upon her passing a required background check and drug screen, the board expects Fifarek to begin early next year.

Dr. David Ritchie, president of the library’s board, said Fifarek expressed an interest to lead a library of PLYMC’s size and answered many of the board’s concerns.

“She has some great experience,” Ritchie said.

