WARREN

Dennis Drummond, the Warren, Ohio, native who is competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” lost in his head-to-head sing-off tonight but was given a stunning last-second reprieve and will continue his run.

Drummond, 27, who has lived in Nashville, Tenn., for the last five years, was on Blake Shelton’s team, and was pitted against Mitchell Lee, 29, also of Nashville. The two played guitars and sang a duet to the Counting Crows song “Mr. Jones and Me.”

Shelton reluctantly chose Lee to move on. But just before Tuesday’s episode ended, Adam Levine utilized his “steal” option and added Drummond to his team, keeping Drummond's hopes alive.

At last week’s audition round, Levine and Shelton both wanted Drummond, but the Warren native chose Shelton because of his association to Nashville.

Levine said he was fired up to have finally landed Drummond, and Drummond was equally pleased.

“Adam will bring out the rock side of me,” he said as the episode ended.