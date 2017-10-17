A USA Today editor returning to Cincinnati newspaper

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati native is returning to his hometown newspaper as its executive editor.

Beryl Love will rejoin The Cincinnati Enquirer from USA Today, where he has been an executive editor and launched the National News Network hub connecting 109 local news organizations across the USA Today Network. He earlier was executive editor of the Reno Gazette-Journal in Nevada.

He began his Gannett Co. career with The Enquirer nearly two decades ago, working as news editor among other positions. He’s an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati.

He will begin his new role in Cincinnati on Jan. 1. He succeeds Peter Bhatia, who became Detroit Free Press editor.

Love will also be the regional editor for the Ohio group that includes 10 news organizations in the Media Network of Central Ohio.