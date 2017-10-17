JOBS
Trump: Drug czar nominee, Rep. Marino, withdrawing his name


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 9:09 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.

Trump's announcement today on Twitter follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Trump says Marino "has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration."

Trump added that "Tom is a fine man and a great congressman."

Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino's nomination after reports by The Washington Post and CBS' "60 Minutes."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation's drug czar would be like "putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse."

