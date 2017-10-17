JOBS
Police union to represent Euclid officer seen punching man on video


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 2:40 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio police union’s labor council will represent a white police officer fired after punching an unarmed black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland.

Catherine Brockman, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council said today the union will follow grievance procedures on Euclid Officer Michael Amiott’s behalf. The procedures could result in a reversal of Amiott’s termination through negotiations and arbitration.

“Police officers face many dangerous threats and are often forced to make split second decisions in furtherance of their duties,” Brockman said in a statement. “This officer was doing just that.”

Amiott was fired Friday over the Aug. 12 confrontation for use of excessive force, insubordination and other rule violations. Dashcam video showed Amiott wrestling 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III to the ground within seconds of ordering him to “face away.”

Documents show Amiott violated protocol by failing to tell Hubbard he was under arrest before grabbing him, and video shows Amiott then punching Hubbard multiple times in the head as Hubbard raises his arms. Amiott said in a police report Hubbard was “resisting in a violent manner.” Hubbard has said he did not resist arrest, and he held up his hands to deflect Amiott’s punches.

