Poland, YSU grad's software being used to teach Poland students

POLAND

Just a few years ago, Cameron Dinopoulos was a student at Poland Seminary High School.

Now, the 22-year-old’s work will be used in classrooms at PSHS to help students learn.

Dinopoulos, a 2013 PSHS graduate and 2015 Youngstown State University graduate, helped develop geometry software for Texas Instruments calculators. This week, teachers at the high school were trained to use those programs, and, thanks to a donation from Dinopoulos’s parents, students soon will get to use them.

“It feels odd that my technology is now being taught to the teachers who taught me,” said Dinopoulos. “It feels really good to be back here and give back to students whose shoes I was in four years ago.”

While he was in high school, Dinopoulos took advantage of a program that allows high-school students to take college classes. He then went on to attend YSU, studying computer science. While there, he connected with Tom Reardon, who contracts with Texas Instruments, began working for him as an intern, and they started to develop some ideas.

TI took an interest in one of their projects.

