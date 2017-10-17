JOBS
UPDATE | Pair sought after car crashes into Warren home


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 8:48 a.m.

WARREN — A man and woman whose sport utility vehicle rolled over and destroyed a front porch and damaged a parked car in the 800 block of Tod Avenue Southwest late Monday fled on foot afterwards, leaving behind their vehicle, a phone and purse, police said.

The vehicle appeared to fail to navigate a curve in Tod Avenue as it headed south at 11:58 p.m., rolling over, then hitting a wooden porch, which was left in a pile of lumber.

There also was damage to a wall of a house next door.

Witnesses said the man and woman in the vehicle fled, with the man picking up the woman and carrying her south. The woman appeared to have a bad arm injury.

The SUV is registered to a Martin Street Southwest woman

