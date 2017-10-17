Pa. restaurant pays workers nearly $400,000 in back pay, damages

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A popular Philadelphia restaurant accused of violating federal wage laws has agreed to pay a group of workers nearly $400,000 in back wages and damages.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s local Wage and Hour Division said in a statement Monday that Talula’s Garden paid $197, 917 in back pay and the same amount in damages to 63 workers to resolve federal wage violation claims.

According to Hour Division District Director James Cain, Talula’s employees didn’t receive minimum wage or overtime pay. Investigators say line cooks, servers and bartenders did off-the-clock prep work without pay.

Talula’s alleges one “disgruntled ex-employee” filed the complaint. Talula’s said in a statement it will “work toward a more fair and reasonable process in the future.” Talula’s Garden opened in 2011.