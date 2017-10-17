Ohio Turnpike inspectors check out snow-clearing equipment in Canfield

CANFIELD — A crew from the Ohio Turnpike Commission's Eastern Division is conducting inspections of snowplows and equipment poised for use in the coming winter this morning at Canfield Maintenance Building, 6896 Tippecanoe Road.

Rex Underwood, division superintendent, said he expects this winter to be a reflection of last year's.

"It looks to me like it's going to be an average winter," he said.

The turnpike conducts a yearly 136-point inspection on all plows, ensuring the vehicles' engines, plows, beds, tires and salt distributors are up to par.

