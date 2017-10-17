No life-threatening injuries in Gustavus plane crash

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP — The pilot of a single-engine aircraft that crashed while landing Monday night on a private airstrip on Gardner Barclay Road suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger refused treatment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol's Southington post has identified the pilot as Robert Gale, 71, of Jefferson. Louis Gale, 50, of Jefferson was a passenger.

The patrol said the crash occurred at 9:13 p.m. as Robert Gale tried to land the Diamond Aircraft DA40. The aircraft was too low on approach and struck a tree, forcing the plane down about a half mile from the landing strip, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.