Maryland man indicted for hate crime in student's slaying

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland prosecutor says a man has been indicted on a hate crime charge for allegedly stabbing a college student to death "because of his race."

Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced a grand jury indictment today against Sean Urbanski. Richard Collins III was stabbed to death May 20 at the University of Maryland, days before he was set to graduate from Bowie State University.

Collins was black. Urbanski is white.

Alsobrooks says authorities analyzed "lots and lots of digital evidence," including evidence from a phone. She says prosecutors are comfortable they brought enough evidence justifying the hate-crime charge.

Alsobrooks says prosecutors took the time they felt necessary to investigate all of the evidence.

Urbanski has been held on a murder charge since the stabbing.