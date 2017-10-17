JOBS
Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street


Published: Tue, October 17, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

UnitedHealth Group, the country’s biggest health insurer, rose 3.9 percent early Tuesday after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.2 percent after reporting a strong quarter of its own.

Boeing fell 1 percent after rival aircraft maker Airbus took a majority stake on Bombardier’s C-series passenger jets. Netflix sank 1.4 percent as investors worried about its mounting borrowing and spending on programming.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,558.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,976. The Nasdaq composite slipped 2 points to 6,621.

