Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning Co. jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BOWERS, CHARLES REED 07/15/1974 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Falsification

BROCIOUS, GENNARO C 05/05/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Complicity

BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN 12/10/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

CONRAD, JOSHUA M 07/17/1998 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Contempt of Court

CRYTZER, MICHAEL ALAN JR 05/02/1998 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

DAVIS, MARCUS L 09/08/1979 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

EALY, WILLIAM 09/13/1951 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

GENTILE, CHRISTOPHER 10/05/1972 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

JOHNSON, XZAVIUS A 08/04/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

MCGEE, HALINA M 08/02/1983 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALTMAN, LISA A 09/17/1972 09/14/2017 TIME SERVED

DONALDSON, AMONTE A 09/26/1992 2/27/2017 TIME SERVED

GRAHAM, TYRONE 01/29/1980 10/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KING, SEQUIOUA L 08/23/1987 08/02/2017 TIME SERVED

MUSOLINO, FRANK 02/11/1954 04/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

NICHOLSON, JAMES EDWARD 06/22/1982 05/20/2017 TIME SERVED

PERRY, TE'AIRA R 01/06/1990 10/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHARPLESS, TYLER NICHOLAS 02/07/1998 10/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY